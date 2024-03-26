The new Mercedes-Benz G-Class has arrived, hurray!

This has been coming for some time now. We have already seen camouflaged versions of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class in different places. Even Autoblog editors have experienced this. Our funny duo Wouter and Martin spotted it in the Arctic Circle, and the undersigned came across the G-Class on the Autobahn towards Munich.

Now Mercedes-Benz has opened the curtain on the new G-Class and it could be Aga Erlebnis. It’s like two Sprudelwasser drops from its predecessor. For 45 years now, the G-Class has been the same car, but now the differences are very small.

In fact, the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class is nothing more than a facelift, Modelpflege, as experts say). The factory code is still W463, as has been the case with luxury G-Classes since the 1990s.

Features of the new Mercedes G-Class

The front bumper is new, there are new wheels and new colors. But it did more than what Hyundai did yesterday with the all-new i30. For example, the A-pillars are slightly rounded for better aerodynamics (read: less harsh aerodynamics). The Cd value decreased from 0.53 to 0.48.

This is a big victory. However, this is just a coefficient; it will still have to be calculated taking into account the surface area (which is huge). As well as being more efficient, these changes mean that the new Mercedes G-Class is much quieter.

Engine

There is a lot of news on the automotive front. For example, the G-Class now uses 48V technology. You know, one of those little motors that is attached to the transmission and takes care of the first few km/h. This is where the internal combustion engine is extremely inefficient, especially in a large four-wheel drive vehicle.

G500

The party starts with the G500. This marks the return of the six-cylinder petrol engine for the G-Class. The G500 has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six making 449 hp. and maximum torque of 560 Nm. These are almost the same values ​​as the first Audi RS6 in 2002. The G500 is slightly slower than the Powerlimo from Neckarsulm, but still reaches 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds! The maximum speed is 210 km/h. Limited, of course.

G450d

For people who are working on their G-Class, the new one is available as the G450d. It has a 3.0 six-cylinder diesel engine with 367 hp. and a torque of at least 750 Nm. This allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds and reach a limited top speed of 210 km/h. Both the G500 and G450d are equipped with a 9G-Tronic automatic transmission.

G63 AMG

Of course, there’s also the G63 AMG. This is an extremely popular option for the Insta-TikTok-Facebook generation (Hyves still exists?). However, the 4.0-liter V8 engine produces 585 hp. and 800 Nm.

This mid-sized holiday home accelerates to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds. It must be a funny sight. The maximum speed is 220 km/h, which is naturally also limited. All engines comply with Euro 6e emissions requirements.

Mercedes probably realized that Land Rover would release the Defender OCTA. That’s why AMG now offers you more options to turn your G63 into a rugged SUV:

Interior of the new Mercedes G-Class

Of course, the interior has also been adjusted. In fact, you can often tell how old the G-Class in question actually is by looking at the interior. With the new Mercedes G-Class you get the latest MBUX infotainment system.

The cup holders are so premium that you can adjust the temperature. Handy if you want to keep your jar of Friste cool and your cup of soup warm.

It is not yet known whether the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class will come to the Netherlands. You can still special order supply of outgoing generation. The prices will certainly not be cheap, but perhaps aerodynamic adjustments will have a positive effect.

