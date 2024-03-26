The mystery of the disappearance of Edoardo Galli, the 17-year-old who allegedly made strange searches on the web before disappearing into thin air

These are days of great anxiety and desperation that the family of a 17-year-old, called Edoardo Galli, who has been missing since last Thursday 21 March, is experiencing. He had to go to school, but he never entered the institute and would have also taken a train.

The desperate parents also chose to make a desperate appeal to the program Who Has Seen It?, which deals with missing people. These are days of great anguish for them, since no one has heard from them. The mother and father said in the appeal:

We are waiting for you with open arms come back, we are all worried. Come, we miss you so much. Don’t worry, we are waiting for you. Wherever you are, come back quickly, we’re all nervous. You have no idea how your grandparents are doing. Please come to us. We all love you, please come home, we are waiting for you with open arms.

CREDIT: RAI 3

Edoardo Galli’s drama began last Thursday 21 March. Like every morning, however, he left his home in Colico. He had to arrive in the municipality of Morbegno, in the province of Sondrio, to go to school. However, the investigations revealed that he never entered the institute and would have even taken a train.

The investigations into the disappearance of Edoardo Galli: what emerged

CREDIT: IVAN FLY

His parents, not seeing him return home, first tried to contact him, but the phone was turned off. For this reason they went to the barracks to report his disappearance and from here, as usual, they started all the relevant investigations.

From a check on his PC, it emerged that the young man had searched: “How to survive in the mountains! How to create a shelter! How many days can you survive without food!” The parents interviewed by the officers said that he would not have brought anything to eat with him.

Edoardo is one meter and 80 centimeters tall, with light brown hair and gray-green eyes. At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a blue denim jacket, beige fleece, brown shirt and Adidas shoes, with white and blue stripes.