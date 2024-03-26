Fedez returns to the issue of Muskio Selvaggio and stings Luis Sal again.

Today the last episode of Muschio Selvaggio, the podcast by Fedez and Luis Sal, aired. The Milanese rapper, however, has retraced his steps to reveal yet another truth. Once again, irony and sarcasm are the backdrop to this story.

Here’s what Fedez said about abandoning this project.

Wild Moss: the last episode of the podcast is on air

Today the last episode of the Muschio Selvaggio podcast aired, or at least the last appointment that will see the very famous Milanese rapper Fedez at the center of everything. This program was born from an idea of ​​Federico Lucia and Luis Sal, who were very good friends until recently.

Following several discussions and many divergent points of view, the two friends parted ways permanently. The project also fell through as Luis backed out while Fedez continued to carry on the show.

This was until the judiciary intervened on the matter and the rapper found himself with his back against the wall. The end of this broadcast represents a very sad point for all those who followed it assiduously: we still don’t know what will happen.

Fedez’s clarification regarding his words

The last episode of Muschio Selvaggio had a huge following and for all those who didn’t miss this event, the episode in question was among the funniest ever. Obviously at the end of the program Fedez decided to publish some posts on Instagram.

Wild Moss ends here, actually I don’t know. He passes into the hands of Luis, Marra and I get the fuck out.

Subsequently, the Milanese rapper published other stories on Instagram in order to clarify the situation and his point of view on what happened:

I have to make an errata on Muschio that Luis’s lawyer called me all agitated. I have to self-prove and apologize guys. I have too many trials and confuse the defensive lines. Let’s not leave everything to Luis, let’s wait for the judiciary to decide and I love the judiciary very much. I don’t know if Luis loves the judiciary, but maybe I love him a little more. Let’s see what the law will say.

It is not difficult to grasp the veil of sarcasm and irony that Fedez has revealed in these words, even if at the moment we cannot say anything more. What will Luis think about this last minute statement from Fedez?