Akira Toriyama’s masterpiece revolutionized the world scene, leaving an indelible mark on Latin America. To the point that the country with the largest number of ‘Dragon Ball’ followers is located in this region. This phenomenon significantly marked an era and evidences a profound cultural impact of the series on this side of the world.

Vegueta mural through the streets of La Victoria. Photo: Kudasai

In commemoration of his career and thousands of smiles that he caused thanks to Dragon Ball, a group of urban artists met to create a mural that houses paintings of the most representative characters of the series.

Where is the Dragon Ball mural located?

In the district of La Victoria in Lima, Peru, there is the mural in tribute to the creator of Dragon Ball, in which national artists and artists from other countries collaborated in the creation of this vibrant piece of art as a show of admiration and respect towards his work.

The impressive 110 meter long and 6 meter high mural, in honor of the creator of “Dragon Ball”, the late Akira Toriyama, presents an extensive urban canvas. This was created by graffiti artists, exhibiting the iconic characters from the popular Japanese series, highlighting their impact and legacy on popular culture.

Artists of various nationalities came together to create a Dragon Ball mural. Photo: Andina

The mural, which displays the most emblematic characters of the animated series, was created with the participation of 43 urban artists. “What we have reflected in this work is Akira’s source of inspiration, including distinctive moments and characters from Dragon Ball that marked our childhood,” commented León, an artist of German origin.

Mural by Akira Toriyama in the streets of La Victoria. Photo: Kudasai

It is known that to build the wall, 44 buckets of paint and 500 aerosol cans were needed, which were donated by some companies.

The inauguration of this artistic work attracted dozens of fans, who did not hesitate to take photographs with the characters of the series, especially with their favorite hero. This event became a meeting point for followers, who shared their admiration and enthusiasm for the creation.

Legado de Akira Toriyama

‘The fantastic adventure’, as mentioned in the opening lyrics, began in 1984 with Akira Toriyama’s first publications in the magazine ‘Weekly Shōnen Jump’. Since that moment, the legendary Goku, Kakarot after his Saiyan name, has earned a place in the hearts of fans around the world.

Akira Toriyama’s legacy continues to captivate thousands of fans around the world. Photo: AFP

Which country has the most ‘Dragon Ball’ fans in the world?

Since its first broadcasts in the 1990s, the land of the highlands, Bolivia, cultivated an immense fandom, which was further strengthened with the release of the latest films in theaters around the world: ‘Dragon Ball Super: the battle of the gods’, ‘Dragon Ball Súper: Broly’ and ‘Dragon Ball Súper: Superhero’.

However, Peru is positioned as the second country with the most sayayins in the world and the first country with the most followers of Son Goku’s teachings is Bolivia.