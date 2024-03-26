Ostia, March 26, 2024 – Faced with the concerns expressed by many after reading some articles in the press, Kevin Bonocore, owner of the Kursaal restaurant, wanted to clarify a situation that has given rise to many misunderstandings. A recent order following a major storm in November 2023 ordered the closure of several beach businesses due to cabin collapses. However, this provision did not affect the Kursaal, a famous event venue with a terrace overlooking the sea and an event hall.

The situation at the factories

A devastating November storm left a trail of destruction in its wake, prompting local authorities to issue an order requiring the closure of all businesses along a certain stretch of beach, including the Kursaal bathing establishment (which was not done). with the Kursaal restaurant, although they are in the same area). “We are waiting for food to overcome this bathing emergency,” Bonocore said, stressing that this provision does not affect the operations of his restaurant.

Restaurant Kursaal: island of happiness

Kursaal continues to offer impeccable service to its customers. “We are open regularly and are approaching Easter with a full house,” the owner continued, dispelling any doubts about the situation in the establishment. The terrace overlooking the sea and the conference room remain meeting places and celebrations, ready to welcome guests and visitors.

Thus, rumors about the closure of the Kursaal restaurant turned out to be unfounded. Kevin Bonocore assures clients and potential visitors that the restaurant and meeting space are open and operational. The message of optimism and resistance that Kursaal sends to the entire community as it awaits the final recovery from last fall’s hurricane.

