Tesla and government in negotiations for a truck site in Italy

Tesla is in talks with the Italian government to start producing electric trucks and vans in the country, as reported by the Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper. These negotiations, defined as a succession of “stop and go” over the months, have been underway for some time.

According to what industrial sources reported to the newspaper, the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy has intensified dialogue with a possible new player in the automotive sector, with particular attention to Elon Musk’s Tesla. These contacts, described as the most significant, have been underway since around last summer, in parallel with other meetings with three Chinese manufacturers interested in potential investments in the electric vehicle sector: BYD, Great Wall Motors and Chery Automobile.

Il Sole reports that the dialogue with Chery Automobile has advanced in recent months, with a series of inspections conducted in former industrial areas of southern Italy, suggested as possible production sites by officials of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy. The objective of attracting another manufacturer to the country would be to guarantee an important investment in Italy, or, at least, to stimulate competition with Stellantis, offering the group led by Carlos Tavares significant competition on the national territory.