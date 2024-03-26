Everything was right at Arles-Rixtel town hall last month. Well, that’s what it was called before. The village near Helmond is now part of Laarbeek and the town hall is in Beek an Donk. The regional press, the councilor, and a delegation from the local history circle were present, and even the acting mayor, Yves de Boer, was present on his first day of work. “Arnouth van Eyndtoots has returned home,” said linguist Wim Daniels solemnly, rubbing his fingertips across the acid-free box. Everyone present knew that Van Eindhout became famous under the name Arnoldus van Arlenius, which referred to his place of birth. With the support of a number of Arle-Rixtel residents, Daniels purchased his 1544 opera Flavius ​​Josephus from an antique bookshop in Los Angeles so that it could be ceremonially placed in the town hall’s vault.

Arlenius was born in 1510, “407 meters from where I was born on the Kerkstraat,” Daniels noted proudly. The house is still there.

In the cradle of the Renaissance

Arlenius became a scientist in the cradle of the Renaissance, where the motto was: return to the original texts. Humanists of the 16th century wanted to check the authenticity of Latin translations from Greek of the Bible and other texts of classical antiquity. The outbreak of the Reformation and the Roman defense against it led to the search for old texts in libraries. Humanists took advantage of the newly appeared printing house and published their new translations and their discoveries, including in the Swiss printer Froben. Arlenius worked there, dealing with books and manuscripts. Although the greatest Dutch humanist, Erasmus, also published with Froben, it is not certain that they ever met.

Arlenius ended up in Basel after a long journey through ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Leuven, Paris and Italy and, like others who published in Latin, adopted a Latin name. He never returned to his homeland of Arle-Rixtel.

Dictionary in the peasant blockade

However, in 1542 he became a librarian in the service of Diego Hurtado de Mendoza, the Spanish ambassador of Charles V in Venice. In his collection, Arlenius discovered Greek manuscripts by the Roman-Jewish historian Flavius ​​Josephus (37–100 CE). In 1544, Arlenius published the first Greek version of Josephus’s story of the Jewish revolt against Roman occupation, which culminated in the destruction of Jerusalem (in 70 AD). Arlenius himself included Josephus’s autobiography and preface in Latin. The result was an excellent publication, which is now in the Laarbeek town hall. The only copy in the public collection is in the National Library of France. Daniels donated last year an equally special Greek-Latin dictionary, which Arlenius produced in 1546, to the Himkundekring of Arle-Rixtel with the support of the inhabitants of Arle-Rixtel. On a bus with all the donors, he picked it up from an antique bookshop in Florence, the city where Arlenius died in 1582. As a result of a recent acquisition, farm blockades in Belgium threatened to put an end to work. The postal package was delayed in Paris, then Liege, and was a hair’s breadth away from Arlenius’s enlightened ideas getting stuck in a bale of hay from protesting farmers in Belgium.

Wim Daniels created quite a stir around Arlenius with Arlenius Day, a letter with lessons for secondary education, and last year a piece of white Italian marble art by Jack Wilting was installed in Arlenius’ honor on the Kerkstraat in Arles-Rixtel. This pilgrimage to his birthplace, Arle-Rixtelu, greatly pleased your reporter.

Share Write to the editor