South African DPR Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is accused of accepting bribes in the form of more than IDR 2 billion and wigs. Photo/REUTERS

CAPE TOWN – South African prosecutors say they intend to charge the chairman of the local House of Representatives (DPR) with corruption.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Speaker of the National Assembly, is accused of accepting USD 135,000 (more than IDR 2 billion) in bribes and wigs during a three-year period when she was defense minister.

Mapisa-Nqakula has not been arrested or charged.

The prosecutor spoke at the court hearing over claims that authorities did not properly notify him of the allegations or follow proper procedures.

According to a report by The Guardian, Tuesday (26/3/2024), the judge is expected to have decided to postpone the arrest on Monday evening.

In court documents submitted for trial, prosecutors said Mapisa-Nqakula received 11 payments totaling $135,000 between December 2016 and July 2019. He asked for another bribe of $105,000 but was not paid, prosecutors said.

On one occasion in February 2019, prosecutors’ documents continued, Mapisa-Nqakula received more than $15,000 and a wig at a meeting at the country’s main international airport.

The name of the person suspected of giving the bribe was not stated.

Prosecutors gave him the opportunity to surrender to the police station and be taken to court to be formally charged. They said they would not oppose bail for his release.