This beautiful 911 Turbo S has an extra 150 HP!

It’s always difficult to restrain yourself. Let’s say you’re a fairly successful left-back at a mediocre Kitchen Champion Division club and you have a social media account. Then there is a good chance that you can save a reasonable amount of money on your car. Because at 20 you don’t understand that your career can last a maximum of 15 years (with some exceptions), you immediately buy the biggest and coolest thing.

So, when you go to a Porsche dealer, you choose a 911 Turbo S. However, there are already a lot of them on the road, so you’re not too unique. You can now contact the Porsche Manufactory with special requests, but of course you can also combine this with a visit to TechArt. In many cases this may be a little wrong, but a lot depends on the configuration you choose.

A beautiful 911 Turbo S, but a coupe

In this case, TechArt has GTsport. This GTstreet is a little less extreme. The goal is to create a 911 Turbo that is a little better, faster and more exclusive in every way, without going overboard. Some time ago we were able to show the Cabriolet version, now we have a purple coupe for you!

In this case, the purple copy with minor TechArt modifications was chosen. After all, there are still quite a few modifications, such as a front spoiler, an “aero” front flap (that’s not a hood, right?), side skirts, a diffuser, a carbon exhaust and, of course, the obligatory TechArt spoiler.

More power (or much more power)

They also manage to find improvements under the hood. The 911 Turbo S is a gun with 650 hp as standard. and 800 Nm. TechArt has a Performance kit that increases power from 60 hp. and 100 Nm up to 710 hp. and 900 Nm.

More power is possible, by the way, according to the Leonbergers, it can be increased to 150 hp. Then you also get hybrid turbines. The first “Performance kit” will most likely be a teenager with a laptop, for 150 hp. I’ll have to do a few more mods.

In terms of exclusivity, everything is fine. TechArt will build 30 GTsport units. We’re not saying you can just order most parts separately. It’s not like they’re just on the TechArt site.

