What would it be like to live without water? Just considering this question can cause concern in people, since it would lead to significant changes in nutrition, cleanliness, hydration, environment and, really, in all aspects of daily life. Probably, if you have faced interruptions in the water supply due to maintenance work or if you have visited areas where water is a precious and scarce commodity, you have had to deal with difficult situations that may have been a cause of stress both in South America and in various countries worldwide.

In 2040 alone, several nations would suffer reductions in their main resources. In Latin America, Mexico appears on the orange list; That is, you could run out of water between 40% and 80%. With respect to the South American nations, one of them will have a panorama similar to the country that borders the United States, while the other territory will present a major crisis (between 80% and 100% water stress).

What are the 2 countries in South America where water will not be enough in 2050?

Chile is one of the South American countries that faces the most significant challenge within the region in terms of water scarcity. The analyzes carried out indicate that, by 2050, this country will suffer a dramatic reduction in water availability that will reach up to 80%. With this, it is located at the extremely high level among the most affected nations.

The other country in South America that will have to go through the same challenge with a view to 2050 is its neighboring country, Peru, which will suffer a significant reduction in water availability that will reach from 40% to 80%. Both are the only countries in the region that are among the most critical of global water scarcity.

Currently, some European countries are already suffering from high water stress in the coming years. Photo: LR/Statista

Where will the greatest water stress be in 2050?

According to an infographic prepared by Statista, based on forecasts from the World Resources Institute (WRI), 51 of the 164 countries and territories examined are anticipated to face high to very high levels of water stress by the year 2050, which would affect the 31% of the world population. The WRI points out that these forecasts are based on a future with temperature increases of between 2.8 and 4.6 degrees Celsius by the year 2100.

Among the most affected regions are the entire Arabian Peninsula, Iran and India, as well as most countries in North Africa, including Algeria, Egypt and Libya, which are projected to use at least 80% of its available water resources by 2050.

It is essential to adopt healthy practices in the management and consumption of drinking water worldwide. Photo: iStock

The statistics highlight that water scarcity is not an exclusive problem for developing nations. In fact, countries in southern Europe, including Portugal, Spain and Italy, are already experiencing significant levels of water stress, with the situation in Spain expected to worsen considerably by 2050.

According to the WRI and cited by Statista, both France and Poland could face medium to high water stress, which translates into a consumption rate of 20% to 40% of available water resources.

Millions of children would suffer from poor nutrition due to water shortages. Photo: Andina

Countries with less water stress in 2050

In contrast, Colombia stands out for having one of the lowest levels of water stress worldwide, with a projected consumption rate of less than 10% by 2050. This country is joined by other African nations with low water stress, such as the Republic of Congo, Cameroon and Central African Republic.