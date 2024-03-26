loading…

The effectiveness of Russia’s intelligence services came into focus after terrorists massacred 137 people at the Crocus City Hall concert hall, near Moscow, last Friday night. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Russian security agencies were very effective in suppressing President Vladimir Putin’s opponents, but were compromised by terrorists who massacred 137 people at the Crocus City Hall concert hall, near Moscow.

The terrorist rampage in the form of a mass shooting and burning of a concert hall last Friday night has raised questions about the priorities, resources and intelligence gathering of Kremlin spies.

Accused of hunting down pro-Ukrainian saboteurs in Russia, monitoring anti-Kremlin activists, and disrupting the operations of hostile foreign intelligence agencies, the Federal Security Service (FSB)—the successor intelligence agency to the Soviet-era KGB—is keeping its hands full.

This, say former US intelligence officials and Western security analysts, helps explain why they ignore other threats, including those posed by radical groups, such as ISIS-Khorasan or ISIS-K, which claimed responsibility for attacks near Moscow.

“You can’t do everything,” said Daniel Hoffman, a former senior CIA operations officer who served as CIA station chief in Moscow, to Reuters, Tuesday (26/3/2024).

“You increase pressure on the local population and sometimes you don’t get the necessary intelligence about potential terrorist attacks. That’s where they failed,” he said.

“It’s possible that they went too far in handling the war in Ukraine and dealing with political opposition,” he explained.

The FSB said the attack on the concert hall on Friday night was painstakingly planned and the gunmen hid their weapons carefully.

President Vladimir Putin on Monday said a radical Islamist group was behind the attack, but said Russia still wanted to understand who ordered the attack and said there were many questions Ukraine needed to answer. The Ukrainian government denies involvement.