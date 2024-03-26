Rome, March 26, 2024 – Local police patrols intervened this morning near Termini station, where an apartment was vacated in which 21 people were sleeping, all foreigners, crammed into two basements of 30 and 40 square meters. The accommodation was managed by a Bangladeshi national who converted the premises into a dormitory.

Agents of the I Group for the Historical Center of the Metropolitan Police of Rome found 21 beds inside, identifying 8 citizens of Bangladeshi nationality, legal in the country, who were sleeping in narrow spaces and in such hygienic conditions that they had to seek intervention. ASL personnel to further check the serviceability and habitability of the premises.

The position of the owners of the property, a married couple of Italian citizenship, is being considered with a view to changing the purpose of one of the basements, converted from a warehouse to residential.

