The Taste Atlas platform, in charge of cataloguing, rating and ranking dishes and restaurants around the world, has placed this Mexican breakfast as one of the five best dishes you can try in the world. Within the first 50 best-rated dishes are two Mexican ones.

The first place on this list is occupied by the Malaysian Roti canai. This dish is a kind of crepe or very thin bread made of flour, ghee, oil and salt. It usually has a crunchy coating with a soft interior. It is served with curry and has a 4.7 star rating. The following breakfast is much further from the Mexican palate. This is Komplet lepinja from Serbia. It is also a type of bread, only this one is much thicker, and shaped like a plate. Inside it has a stew that is usually placed under a bed of fried egg. The last dish in the top 3 is the delicious Boygatsa from Greece. It is a dish made with filo pastry with a meat or cheese stew. This preparation has remained in force since the Byzantine period, so this dish has been continuously prepared for several centuries.

The only dish found before Mexican breakfast comes from Türkiye. This is the Kahvalti. Curiously, this compound word means: “before coffee.” It is a breakfast made up of several things: fresh cheeses, olives, bread, fruits, honey, butter and black tea.

Finally, there is no bad fifth, Mexican chilaquiles are the fifth most delicious breakfast in the world. Unfortunately, the platform ensures that the best place to have this preparation for breakfast is at Mart Anne’s Burrito Palace in Flagstaff, United States. However, Taste Atlas defines chilaquiles as fried pieces of tortilla that are filled with spicy sauce with an optional accompaniment of meat or vegetables. Recommended additions are cheese and epazote. And he mentions that the main variations are between reds and greens, but that in some more experimental places white chilaquiles are offered. Its rating is 4.6 stars out of 5, very close to the first place rating.

Within the first 50, Taste Atlas users also placed enfrijoladas in 28th place. Within the 100 breakfasts, divorced eggs appeared in 64th place and toquera in 89th. With this, these are the best Mexican breakfasts according to these gastronomic experts.

