On the door of the Gert Theis theater in Stadskanaal hangs a large poster of Lenny Coore with a guitar. So much for a typical Tuesday afternoon at the theatre. Everything else is different. There is a police car parked outside the theater, and inside there are four broad-shouldered men wearing headphones. They look at every visitor with serious eyes. The mayor and director of the theater personally greet each guest. “It’s nice to have you here,” Mayor Klaas Sloots tells the 147 theater guests.

Stadskanaal is in a state of alarm following an incident at singer Lenny Kur’s concert last weekend at the De Leste Theater in Waalwijk. Four pro-Palestinian protesters from Amsterdam disrupted her concert. Activists shouted at Kur, a Jewish woman whose family lives in Israel, that she was a “terrorist and a Zionist.” Husband Rob Frank then became furious and kicked the activists out of the room. “If you ever dare to call Lenny a terrorist again, you will climb over the railing,” he shouted.

In December, Kur said she supported Israel’s military operation because it concerns the survival of the state of Israel, which is always under threat. She also said that “in her view of life” violence should be as short and minimal as possible.

This was not the only cultural incident that could be related to the war in Gaza. A pro-Palestinian protest took place in Maastricht on Sunday. There, about twenty activists blocked the entrances to the Lumiere cinema for three hours, where the Israeli dramatic film “Matchmaking” was shown. In January and February, performances of the Jerusalem Quartet (a string quartet) in Amsterdam and The Hague were disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters.

Due to events this weekend, ticket sales for Lenny Chur’s concert on Tuesday at the Stadskanaal have been stopped. Also, after consultations with the local triangle, it was decided not to allow journalists to enter. According to the mayor, because visitors should be able to enjoy a quiet and pleasant performance, and the house rules are such that reporters are not allowed into the theater, only reviewers.

The NRC signed up through Lenny Coore’s husband, Rob Frank, who added the paper to its list of reviewers. When the NRC reports, the head of security of the municipality of Stadskanaal intervenes. It was decided not to let journalists in, he says. The municipality “must make a decision” and there will be no further discussion on the matter. He points to the exit. Rob Frank is angry: “This is pure nonsense. This is exactly what should not happen: we create a culture of fear after such an incident.” If the newspaper and the ANP are not allowed to attend the concert, there will be no concert at all, Frank says. The head of security leaves for an emergency meeting. After this, NRC and ANP are still welcome.

Mayor Sloots tells the theater that “his first priority” is ensuring the safety of theatergoers. That is why measures were taken, including stopping ticket sales. “All scenarios are prepared, even if something goes wrong.” This is not a culture of fear, Slots says. “I know the existing evidence that led us to this decision. But I can’t say anything more about this.”

According to Eddo Verdoner, the National Coordinator Against Antisemitism (NCAB), disrupting someone’s concerts because of his or her Jewish background is clearly antisemitism. “Here someone is being called a Zionist and a terrorist on a show that is clearly not political.” The fact that Kur spoke out about Israel’s actions several months ago does not change anything. “There were more people talking about it, especially during that period, but Lenny Kur in particular was harassed and verbally abused four months later because she had family in Israel. Then you get personal about her background, and that’s anti-Semitism.”

Verdoner said the incident fits into a broader trend. Since the war in the Gaza Strip, reports of anti-Semitism in the Netherlands have increased. Discrimination.nl received twice as many reports of antisemitism in 2023: 154, compared to 69 the year before. Last November, CIDI reported an 818 percent increase in the month after October 7 compared to the same month in previous years.

According to Verdoner, “the line is blurring” and Jews are increasingly being held accountable for Israeli actions. He believes this is an “extremely weak signal” to stop ticket sales. “If someone of Jewish descent sells fewer tickets as a result of these protests, then you are depriving them of income. What if theaters no longer book it for fear of disappointing ticket sales or problems? It really reminds us of dark times.”

Lenny Kuhr after performing at the Stadskanaal, photo Vincent Jannink/ANP

University of Amsterdam Jewish studies professor Bart Wallet says the “connection has been severed” with the Kure protest. “Until now, most pro-Palestinian actions in the Netherlands have been clearly directed against the Israeli state or its representatives. The difference is that now the individual is targeted because she is Jewish and has family in Israel.” What Coore thinks about the conflict doesn’t matter, Wallet said. “The fact is, as soon as we start preventing each other from doing our jobs because of political differences, society falls apart.”

Palestine Action NL, which says on Instagram it is responsible for the Kure protest, did not respond to NRC’s request for an interview on Tuesday. Roos Ikema, director of the humanitarian organization Migreat and organizer of several pro-Palestinian sit-ins, supports the action. What matters is what Kur thinks about Israel’s actions, she said. “Anyone who supports Israeli actions should be criticized. Kur decided to do it publicly, which is why the demonstration was held.” Politicians now pretend to single out Kur for being Jewish, Ikema says, but “the pro-Palestinian movement is demonstrating against anyone who supports Israeli actions. Day after day.”

These demos are really different from each other. For example, the Jerusalem Quartet campaign was announced in advance back in February. “We received an email in advance saying that the Quartet was receiving a subsidy from the Israeli state and whether we therefore wanted to cancel the performance,” says Hilko Volkeringa, director of the theater in The Hague where the performance took place.

The performances of the Jerusalem Quartet were also disrupted.

The connection with the Israeli state also became a cause of protest during the demonstration and blockade of the Maastricht film house Lumiere. “The demonstrators felt that by showing the film we were doing our part in art-washing,” says artistic director David de Bry. The film was broadcast as part of the Seret Film Festival, which receives a subsidy from the Israeli government. “This will indirectly support Israel’s actions. This is not our intention, we are not a political organization.”

Dorien Ballout disagrees. She is a spokesperson for the Dutch branch of the BDS movement, an international network that calls in particular for arts institutions to boycott artists or art that receives subsidies from Israel. Ballout: “By providing a platform for Israeli-subsidized culture, the institutions promote a positive image of the State of Israel, thereby masking war crimes.” According to BDS, the Sereta and Jerusalem Quartet programs will also contribute to the so-called “art laundering.”

According to Ballout, BDS applies strict rules in its actions. “For example, there must be a clear connection with the Israeli state. Then there is complicity.” That didn’t happen in Coor’s case, Ballout says. “I understand the emotions and frustration of the activists and I think the noise is exaggerated, but I don’t think this action will help anything.”

Carrying an Israeli flag, the couple show support for Lenny Kur during her performance at the Stadskanaal. This weekend, pro-Palestinian protesters called the singer a terrorist during her performance. Photo: Vincent Jannink/ANP

In the cozy hall of the Stadskanaal theater, one hardly notices the commotion behind the stage during the Lenny Kur concert. Kur sings new and old songs. Beforehand, her husband comes up on stage and asks if everyone wants to sit closer to each other, so that the seats in the back are empty, and not right in front of the stage. “We want this concert to have an intimate atmosphere.”

Between songs, Kur says all sorts of things. If you live with passion, you stay closer to your feelings. That as a child she was always homesick, but didn’t know why. She sings about the smell of the swamps in the forest of her youth. When she sings “Il Trovatore”, the Stadskanaal audience stands up and sings along to the familiar sounds.

After this, visitors stand in line for an autograph. “Keep it up, Lenny,” he says. And: “Love to you after this weekend.” Kur received flowers and words of support from colleagues and strangers. She says she foresaw the incident after previously receiving “several emails” with “horrible curses on me and my family” that spoke about her Jewish identity. She says she still stands by her words in December, but also says: “I don’t really know much about it, I’m not into politics. But I feel connected to Israel and understand that Israel is responding to the Hamas attack.” She tried to make the performance at the Stadskanaal as normal as possible: “I don’t want to deny that something happened, but I don’t want to emphasize it either.”

Thus, Coor makes only a few oblique references to what happened that weekend. Like when she tells the audience that musician Spinvis wrote a biographical song for her without even talking to her. And that the content is also correct.

The events of this weekend could one day be included in such a book, she says on stage. Her hands rise to the sky, a solid cry at the end of the song. “And always again, every time,” it sounds, “the pain was less great than the happiness.”

