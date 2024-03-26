This Tuesday, Chile began vaccinating its first babies against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), becoming the first country in Latin America to apply it.

“We are beginning to change the history of winters thanks to the use of this monoclonal antibody, Nirsevimab, which will be available in all public or private maternity hospitals,” said the Minister of Health, Ximena Aguilera.

Nirsevimab is an antibody that is administered in a single dose and whose application is scheduled to begin en masse on April 1, before low temperatures begin.

Aguilera called on all parents to take their children under six months to the immunization centers.

“It is a technological advance, which has already been applied in the northern hemisphere and a much greater result was demonstrated than what had been published in the studies, since it reduces hospitalization by 70%,” said the minister.

The virus causes bronchiolitis and pneumonia and is the main cause of death in newborns and infants, although it also seriously affects older adults with chronic diseases.

In healthy adults and older children it usually manifests as a bad cold.

It is expected that between now and September at least 80% of children will be vaccinated against this respiratory disease.

In 2023, Chile faced one of the largest RSV outbreaks in recent years and for several months the pediatric emergencies were saturated.

Experts attribute this to the fact that during the pandemic and quarantine there was low viral circulation and a different immunological situation, which made babies more vulnerable and triggered the circulation of the syncytial virus.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Syncytial virus Chile Vaccine

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions