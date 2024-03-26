Stellantis, 1,520 workers accept voluntary exit. Nothing but Mirafiori’s relaunch plan. Fury of the unions

An agreement was signed between Stellantis and the Turin metalworking unions for the voluntary, incentivized exit of 1,520 workers employed in 21 group companies present in the area, out of a pool of approximately 12 thousand employees in total. Uilm communicates this by explaining that 733 employees and managers are encouraged to leave the central structures and 300 leave to the Mirafiori body shops.

“The numbers requested by the company in Turin are high and this must make us reflect on the fact that the situation is increasingly dramatic – comments Luigi Paone, general secretary of Uilm Turin – it is urgent to accelerate the discussion with Stellantis and institutions to create a real project of relaunch for Mirafiori”.

“The agreement has been signed between Stellantis and metalworking unions for the voluntary, incentivized exit of 1,520 workers employed in 21 group companies. Facts in total contrast with Tavares’ words on the relaunch of Mirafiori and the Italian automotive industry. Where are the new models ? Is the end of the cash flow the incentive to leave? Desertification continues and Stellantis just hopes to never be held accountable.” This was declared by the deputy group leader of the Alleanza Verdi Sinistra in the Chamber, Marco Grimaldi.

“It’s incredible how Stellantis’ club continues to beat incessantly on the heads of Mirafiori and Turin. In line with our position of having an overall relaunch plan for Mirafiori which must also include hiring, and certainly not the continuous emptying of the factory, we have decided, as in the previous time, not to sign and not accompany the process of divesting our largest industrial site”. Thus in a note the general secretary of the Fiom of Turin, Edi Lazzi.

“We will move forward on the path of pursuing the good of Mirafiori and the city of Turin by aiming to obtain an overall automotive project, made up of new production, hiring, car and component design”, continues Lazzi and Gianni Mannori, responsible for Mirafiori for Fiom he adds “after yet another communication regarding layoffs for the workers of the electric 500 delivered to us yesterday and which will run from 22 April to 5 May, today there is that of incentivized redundancies which in Turin are a total of 1520, a very high figure with numbers impressive especially for the employees of the Central Authorities”.

“We would also have been available to sign the redundancies and we went to the meeting with all good intentions, but given the negative responses from company managers on our request for an industrial plan and hiring to replace those leaving, of course we couldn’t sign any kind of agreement. We will continue to oppose this decline with all our strength,” he concludes.