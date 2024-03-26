Prize for everyone! Starbucks customers in Mexico have found one more reason to celebrate during Holy Week. The popular American company surprised everyone when it announced the promotion it would have in the following days of March: a free drink for lovers of coffee and derivatives. Discover in the following note all the steps you must take to have one of the franchise products completely free.

It is no secret that Starbucks is one of the best positioned brands in the market for the quality of its products and the experiences they provide to their buyers. Precisely, guided by the experiences it provides, the company was encouraged to give an incentive during the celebration of Holy Week in Mexico.

How to get a free drink at Starbucks during Easter?

Through its TikTok account, Starbucks announced that it will be giving away free drinks during Easter. All you have to do to receive this eye-catching prize is to be a Starbucks Rewards customer and purchase any drink in large or venti size.

In this way, the second one is completely free from the store. In addition, the order can be placed by Pickup, Car Pickup and Starbucks Rewards Delivery.

How long does the Starbucks promotion last?

In order to surprise all its loyal customers during these festive days, Starbucks stated that the promotion will be valid in all its stores in Mexico from March 25 to 31. The public will be able to redeem this prize during the Easter holidays without any problem.

Customers will be able to redeem their free drink until March 31. Photo: Starbucks

What time can I redeem a free drink at Starbucks?

Just as the dates on which people will be able to redeem their free drink were revealed, the times in which the benefit will have to be used were also made public. Customers will have the option to enjoy this incentive between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at any brand establishment within Mexican territory.

For purchases of any venti or large size drink, you can receive one free. Photo: Starbucks

How much does the Starbucks brand cost in the world?

According to the movements in the stock market, in 2020 Starbucks reached its highest peak in terms of market value, the American company reached a price of 61,535 million. These numbers only confirm the incredible positioning that the franchise has had among coffee lovers and the fascinating management that the entrepreneurs have carried out.