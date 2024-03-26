Spider-Man set in Sony’s Spider-Verse is about to return: after the presentation in Annecy, Sony Pictures Animation and Sony Pictures Imageworks have finally announced the debut date of a brand new original short film entitled The Spider Within. It will arrive at 2pm on March 27 on the Sony Pictures Animation YouTube channel.

In the short, Miles Morales struggles to juggle his responsibilities as a teenager, friend, and student with his business as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man of Brooklyn. After a particularly challenging day living under these pressures, Miles suffers a panic attack that forces him to face the manifestations of his anxiety and to learn that asking for help can be as courageous an act as protecting his city from evil.

The new dedicated Spider-Verse short is the result of the collaboration between Sony Pictures Animation and Imageworks with the Kevin Love Fund in favor of a project on mental health. It was developed and produced to mark the launch of a new special program entitled LENS (Leading and Empowering New Storytellers) which aims to provide its candidates from under-represented groups with highly valuable experience in the field for nine months of animation.

Trailer and other previews for Miles Morales’ Spider-Man

Director Jarelle Dampier explained why he wanted to use horror atmospheres to tell this new Miles Morales story:

“I think horror is the perfect vessel to send strong messages, especially to younger audiences, and I think it’s something we’ve protected ourselves from for too long. But I think if you take a character that kids really love and put him in a terrifying situation, they get a lot out of it.

I say children, but really I mean all of us. I’m talking about the children inside us, you know what I mean? The ability to use something scary with something we love, I think that’s the right combination to get to the landing point.”

Ecco il trailer di The Spider Within: a Spider-Verse Story:

After the fantastic open ending of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse we can’t wait to discover the final chapter. Unfortunately for now we still don’t have a certain date for the release of the third film, postponed after the Hollywood strike, but the co-creator of the franchise Phil Lord brings positive news for the development: “We are in production. We are really excited about the direction of the story, it will be a satisfying conclusion to the trilogy and will be just as exciting as the others.”