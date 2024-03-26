Spider-Man 4 still doesn’t have an official release date, but it can be said that 2025 is one of those most anticipated films from Sony. Above all because we await the definitive answer from Tom Holland, which in any case seems to be guaranteed by the same protagonist of the last three films, and who has relaunched in the role of the most beloved Marvel protagonist, the franchise of the beloved comic born from the brilliant pens of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko way back in 1962.

Information is still lacking regarding the plot, but it seems that Justin Lin will be directing, at least according to the authoritative indiscretion released by news expert Jeff Snyder.

The Taiwanese director and screenwriter of some of the latest Fast and Furious films therefore seems predestined, according to the latest news, to have to direct his first comic book film and therefore from chaotic road chases, he will find himself following the adventures of a rather disoriented Peter Parker in a world who after the touching ending in Spider-man: No Way Home, no longer seems to have any memories of him.

With Tom Holland, Zendaya also seems certain to return, partner in life of the same young English actor and also on the crest of a wave after the great successes in cinema such as the two Dunes and successful films such as Malcolm and Marie and cult TV series for the new generations like Euphoria, the real springboard that launched the career of the talented American actress in 2019.

It seems precisely due to the postponement of the next season of this successful HBO series, that the beautiful young American actress is soon ready to resume her role in the future Spider-Man 4, otherwise certainly not in the short term.

The strike of the cinema and TV series workers a few months ago, in fact, led to the cancellation or redesign of some projects, Euphoria like many others, will therefore be postponed to a date to be redefined, so Spider-Man also in his new chapter will be able to count on its MJ, in what guise he will be discovered in 2025.

Will 2025 be the year of Spider-Man 4?

Filming of the new Spider-man 4 therefore seems destined to be completed at the end of 2024, but several other projects around the Spider-man franchise seem to be spinning rapidly.

In fact, in recent years, and especially after Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, the possibility of another great return has been reborn: Spider-Man 4, by Sam Raimi with Tobey Maguire, whose first saga of the early 2000s was so loved by fans, and over whose fourth film a veil seems to have mysteriously shrouded it for years. Or could the third animated chapter with the already defined title Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse be the first to come out?

The mystery surrounding these three films dedicated to this beloved superhero is wasted, but certainly 2025 will be another year in which Spider-Man will return to spin his webs in his beloved New York, we just have to wait which of the three spider-men will be first to hurl his beloved and famous cobwebs into the skyscrapers and suburbs of the Big Apple.

Or maybe all three, in their independent Marvel universes, will return to the scene in 2025 to give us a nightmare year for arachnophobes? We’ll see what’s on the horizon for our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man…

The release date could be June 27, 2025, also because on that date the Sony has included the expected release of an unnamed film with Spider-Man as the protagonist, and given the importance of the cinecomic dedicated to the most beloved hero of the Marvel universe, that could be the launch date in which Spider-man can finally return to hurl his web across the New York skies and return with full force to our cinemas.

2025 awaits you Spider-Man, don’t let yourself want too much, we are waiting for you…

