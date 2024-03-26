On Monday, April 8, Mexico will have the opportunity to witness an extraordinary astronomical phenomenon that occurs approximately every three centuries: the Total Solar Eclipse.

This event, when it occurs every certain period of time, becomes an unmissable moment that causes great enthusiasm and spectators will be able to witness this eclipse in its maximum splendor starting at 11:07 a.m., extending until 11:11 a.m.

However, there is a possibility that its visibility will be affected by the phenomenon known as El Niño.

It must be remembered that El Niño refers to a periodic climate change that occurs in the tropical Pacific and is characterized by an increase in the temperature of the ocean’s surface waters, which affects climate patterns globally. This phenomenon can generate an increase in precipitation, alteration of wind circulation and warming of certain regions.

How could El Niño affect the Solar Eclipse?

As mentioned above, El Niño can lead to an increase in precipitation and cloud formation, which could complicate eclipse viewing. Likewise, the heating of some areas can generate thermal currents that would influence the trajectory and light and distort the image of the astronomical phenomenon.

Additionally, this event could also have an impact on the direction in which the moon’s shadow is cast on Earth. Variations in atmospheric conditions could subtly change how the sun’s rays are refracted, which in turn could alter the course of both the umbra and penumbra.

By the date of the Solar Eclipse, El Niño is likely to be in its waning phase according to its regular cycle, although climatic effects could linger. Given the maritime environment of the Mexican coasts, there may be a significant presence of high clouds, especially near Mazatlán, a popular destination for observing the astronomical phenomenon.

Although mostly clear weather is anticipated for most of the country, it is advisable to stay aware of weather conditions to ensure optimal visibility during the Solar Eclipse.

YC

