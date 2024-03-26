Recently, a controversy has broken out in Mazatlán due to new restrictions imposed in tourist areas, where the presence of musical bands is now prohibited. This movement, led by the concessionaire ‘Camino al Mar’, has generated an intense debate about the phenomenon of gentrification in the coastal city.

Controversy erupted when a bilingual sign was placed in the beach area in front of the Camino al Mar condominium, announcing the ban on hiring musical groups. This act provoked the indignation of several businessmen, including the influential hotelier Ernesto Coppel Kelly, who expressed in a video his concern about the image of the tourist destination.

Coppel Kelly forcefully stated that Mazatlán does not deserve to be considered a second-class destination and demanded legislative measures to control the noise generated by drums, music, charioteers and pneumonia. He argued that noise affects the experience of foreign tourists, who complain of not being able to enjoy a quiet holiday.

The Association of Hotels and Tourist Companies supports this position, and at least 19 businessmen and merchants have asked the Mazatlán Municipal Council to implement strict regulations to prohibit music bands on the beaches, as well as charioteers and pneumonia music.

The manager of the Double Three hotel, Ben Berdejo, joined the chorus of voices supporting these measures, highlighting that only a minority of guests enjoy the presence of musical bands. This position reflects the growing concern among local businessmen to maintain a calm and attractive environment for tourists.

Despite the demands of businessmen, residents of Mazatlán have expressed their opinion on social networks that it is excessive to try to ban music on the beach, arguing that this measure threatens the rich folkloric and cultural heritage of the Sinaloa port, famous for its vibrant music scene, especially the band norteño.

On social media, many have pointed out that this conflict reflects a deeper problem of gentrification, where tourists, mainly Americans, are accused of trying to impose their preferences on local culture due to their greater purchasing power.

Despite the growing controversy, the authorities have not yet made a final decision on the matter. However, Juan Salvador Avilés, director of the Sinaloan Institute of Culture (ISIC), has come out in defense of local musicians, arguing that they have the legitimate right to practice their trade. Avilés has urged to find a solution that allows peaceful coexistence between all those involved in this debate, promoting orderly coexistence as the key to resolving this conflict.

What is gentrification?

Gentrification is an urban and social phenomenon, which is reconfiguring neighborhoods and communities to the detriment of local residents. This process is triggered by the arrival of residents or tourists with greater purchasing power, which leads to an increase in the cost of housing and services, displacing the original inhabitants and eroding deep-rooted social and cultural aspects.

In Mexico City, this phenomenon worsened during the pandemic with the arrival of the so-called “digital nomads”, who choose neighborhoods that previously belonged to the middle class, transforming them into exclusive enclaves for wealthy foreigners or the local elite capable of withstanding the hardships. rising prices.

This change has also impacted the cultural sphere, with the closure of traditional businesses to make way for establishments oriented to the tastes of the new population. This same pattern seems to be repeated in tourist destinations like Mazatlán, where prices skyrocket and the rules change to adapt to the interests of the new clientele, such as the recent controversy over the presence of musical bands on the beach.

