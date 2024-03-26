Perla Vatiero’s victory on Big Brother managed to unleash fans, with some fans who would have preferred Beatrice Luzzi’s victory.

This latest edition of Big Brother also ended with the victory of Perla Vatiero, not without some behind the scenes flavor of “scandal” among the viewers. Beatrice Luzzi, the second place winner in the Mediaset reality show, received a warm hug from Alfonso Signorini in the studio at the end of the episode. On social media, some users noticed something suspicious in the exchange between the host and the Big Brother participant.

Some viewers pointed out in the comments on social media that Signorini’s lips when speaking to Beatrice Luzzi hid some broken agreement. To be precise, it seems that the presenter of the Mediaset program said something like “we tried”, hugging her. The reference would go to an alleged attempt to favor her victory.

Analyzing Signorini’s lips, however, a different reality emerges. His words were: “You are great. I’ve always loved you, you know?! Thank you so much, you are a great woman.” So it seems she said this and that Beatrice Luzzi’s response was: “Thanks to you, because without you I wouldn’t have survived in there.”

There would therefore be no conspiracy. Signorini simply expressed her esteem for the actress, who has had an intense journey within the reality show. The speculation immediately following the Big Brother final did not spark more than one quickly defused case.

The controversy on social media, however, highlights the passion that the public has for Big Brother. Perla Vatiero’s victory managed to spark debate among fans, with some fans who would have preferred Beatrice Luzzi’s victory. This aspect too, inevitably, pushed the winds of the conspiracy.

Beatrice’s tears after the proclamation are understandable, but her experience at the GF still remains full of emotions and satisfaction. Her embrace with Signorini was a moment of affection and mutual esteem which perhaps sanctioned, in some way, a moral victory. The host’s words could not be an admission of favoritism, but a sincere thanks for Beatrice’s stay on the program.