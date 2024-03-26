What Kate will do at Easter with her family: the indiscretion

Easter is a solemn holiday throughout the Christian world. The celebrations will keep millions of faithful from all social and cultural backgrounds busy throughout the current week. Celebrations in the Royal Family are usually solemn and lavish, but this year will be very different than usual at Buckingham Palace. Usually the entire royal family meets at Windsor Castle to celebrate Easter rites, but the official announcement has arrived that Kate, William and their children will not be present.

Kate Middleton and King Charles are fighting a battle against an invisible enemy but one that is much more aggressive than any invader. The two royals are both cancer patients and stand in solidarity with each other in this serious situation. The atmosphere in London is not the happiest and the widespread grayness is not due to the weather conditions this time. The king declared that he will attend the celebrations in honor of the Easter resurrection alongside his wife Camilla. The ceremony includes a family reunion before the celebration of the Eucharistic rite at the chapel of San Giorgio.

Carlo can’t wait to return to public commitments and March 31st will be his first public appearance after his surgery in February. The daughter-in-law prefers to stay in a quiet place to rest. She will spend the Easter holidays at Hanmer Hall, Norfolk, where she will be able to peacefully enjoy her husband and children, away from cameras and photographic lenses.

The Princess of Wales announced her intentions this morning and King Charles showed her all his solidarity, making clear as always the esteem and affection he has for his daughter-in-law.

Kate needs to rest and we hope that she will be able to experience the holidays like the mother of any family, between walks in the woods and the crystalline laughter of her children.

