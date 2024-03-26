The Senate voted down a bill Tuesday that would prevent employment discrimination. The legislation passed the House of Representatives last March but met resistance in the Senate. The bill’s fourth term passed on Tuesday evening. This is an exception: two terms are usually sufficient to consider a bill. Ultimately, the majority voted against this proposal.

The purpose of the Equal Opportunity Recruitment and Selection Act was to require companies to have demonstrable practices to combat discrimination in the hiring and selection of new employees. They must also report this. The law also gave the Social Affairs and Employment Inspectorate the power to monitor the availability and application of such a method.

Reduced proposal

Until the last moment there was a tense question whether the law would be adopted. The VVD and the Christian Union voted for the legislation in the House of Representatives, but were extremely critical in the Senate. They doubt that the law will have any effect and fear that many additional regulations will be introduced for (small) companies. Therefore, the parties proposed to test in practice whether the law really works. According to Minister Carien van Gennip (Social Affairs, CDA), the effectiveness of the law has already been proven.

Van Gennip weakened the law again ahead of the vote. The rules were originally supposed to apply to companies with more than 25 employees, but the minister increased the limit to 50 employees to satisfy the objections of some members of the Senate. They fear that the rules for small businesses are unworkable.

Van Gennip had previously promised that the stricter rules would not be enforced for the first two years after the law was introduced. Thus, companies must be able to get used to the new way of working. This was not enough for the VVD to change course. The party voted against it, resulting in a majority in favor of repealing the law. SGP, PVV, FVD, JA21, BBB and 50PLUS were also against it. The Christian Union ultimately voted in favor of the bill on Tuesday.

Doubts about effectiveness

The Advisory Board on Regulatory Burdens (ATR) recommended in 2019 that the bill be withdrawn. According to ATR, the law places an additional administrative burden on entrepreneurs, although the effectiveness of the law has not been scientifically proven. Employer associations VNO-NCW, MKB-Nederland and AWVN also criticized the bill.

There is such a scientific basis, according to a large-scale study carried out by Radboud University and Utrecht University in the municipality of The Hague, which was presented last week. Researchers studied 7,000 job seekers between 2015 and 2018 and concluded that “the absence of personal details on a CV results in a significantly greater chance of receiving an employer offer for candidates with a migration background.”

However, the same study also shows that only 7 percent of managers believe that migration background affects an applicant’s chances. As a result, they are often not yet convinced of the importance of a more objective application process.

Minister Van Gennip wrote on Tuesday that he was disappointed that the legislation had not been passed. “It is extremely painful that the anti-discrimination law was rejected. This is truly a missed opportunity.” So she calls on companies to take responsibility and fight discrimination, even without the law. As minister, she also promises to continue working towards an “inclusive labor market”.

