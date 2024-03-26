Almost exactly a year ago, Ford pulled the curtains off the Ford Explorer, the American sibling of the Volkswagen ID.4, so to speak. Although we had to wait a little longer, it will actually hit the streets this summer. Finally, prices are in our hands. Just take a look

Rear or all wheel drive

Ford offers three drivetrain versions spread across two equipment levels. There is an unnamed Basic version and a higher Premium version. Both versions start as RWD Standard Range and have a 170 hp electric motor. on the rear axle and a 52 kWh battery. This version will only be available later this year at a base price of €44,950. Ford primarily wants to draw attention to the RWD Extended Range. It has an electric motor on the rear axle producing 286 hp. (545 Nm) and a battery with a capacity of 77 kWh. This increases the Explorer Extended’s range to 602 km (572 km for the Premium version). The basic version costs €48,950, while the Premium version in the extended range costs at least €52,650.

Would you like all-wheel drive? Then you should opt for the extended range all-wheel drive. It will also have an electric motor on the front axle, increasing its power to 340 hp. Thanks to the slightly larger 79 kWh battery, a range of up to 566 km remains possible. The base price of this “Dual Motor” is 60,950 euros. A heat pump costing 1,200 euros is always present in the options lists.

Volkswagen ID.4 with an American twist