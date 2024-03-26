Schiphol has been allowed to significantly increase the rates airlines must pay for airport services. This was determined by the Trade Appeal Board (CBb) on Tuesday.

The CBb ruled in an appeal procedure initiated by KLM and international trade body IATA. They disagree with significantly higher airport taxes in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Schiphol increased rates by 9, 12 and 14.8 percent respectively. For example, an airport wants to compensate for losses due to a decrease in the number of flights and passengers due to Covid-19. Airlines pay for services they use at the airport, such as security.

Position of power

The Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) previously determined that the rate increase was not contrary to the Aviation Act and the regulations based on it. KLM and IATA said Schiphol’s settlement of corona losses meant rates were no longer reasonable.

The CBb, the Netherlands’ highest appellate body for these types of disputes, calls the increase “very significant” but not unreasonable. According to CBb, Schiphol does not abuse its dominant position. This will become clear from a comparative study of fares at Schiphol and other airports.

Airlines are passing the increase on to their passengers. This leads to higher prices for air tickets. They are expected to become more expensive in the coming years as airlines face higher costs for emissions credits, personnel and equipment.

KLM considers CBb’s decision disappointing. “Losses incurred by Schiphol during the Covid period will be fully reimbursed by the airlines,” the spokesman said. “It should be a general business risk.”

Flying cleaner

Airport taxes are Schiphol’s main source of income. The airport generated almost €1.16 billion in airport taxes in 2023, representing 63 percent of its revenue. In 2022 this is another 901 million euros. The airport should not increase fares haphazardly; the increase is determined according to a strict procedure. Schiphol is not allowed to profit from this.

From 2021, the airport is also using airport taxes to encourage cleaner flying. The quietest and cleanest aircraft pays less (45 percent of the base fare); the noisiest, most polluting aircraft pays significantly more (180 percent of the base rate).

Airport taxes are also expected to increase in the coming years. During the presentation of Schiphol’s annual results in February, Chief Financial Officer Robert Karsow said the airport was becoming increasingly expensive for airlines because there was a lot of overdue maintenance work at the airport. It is not yet known how much port fees will increase.

