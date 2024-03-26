loading…

Sara, Saudi Arabia’s first female robot, was trained not to discuss sex and politics. Photo/Courtesy of QSS AI and Robotics

RIYADH – A company in Saudi Arabia has launched the kingdom’s first female humanoid robot. The company said that the robot had been trained not to discuss sex and politics in line with Saudi cultural norms.

“He should be nice, not talk about politics, not talk about sex because we are in Saudi Arabia,” Elie Metri, CEO of Riyadh-based QSS AI & Robots, told Business Insider.

“It shouldn’t be discussing those topics,” he said.

Named “Sara” by her creator, the robot wears traditional Saudi clothing considered appropriate for women—including a simple hijab and abaya.

“Sara also knows that she is a woman, she is 25 years old, her height is 1.62 centimeters,” added Metri.

While discussing sex may be off-limits to Sara due to Saudi Arabia’s conservative social norms, politics may be blacklisted in her system to avoid major mistakes in the kingdom’s increasingly repressive political environment.

Dozens of people have been arbitrarily arrested in recent years for criticizing the Saudi government, including prominent women’s human rights activists.

Some of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s most vocal critics have also been executed, sometimes without trial—such as prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

But there was something else about Sara that she couldn’t talk about. By using artificial intelligence, Sara can chat with human customers in Arabic and English.