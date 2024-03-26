Pensioners, San Marino the new paradise after Portugal. Taxation at 6%, but it can go even lower

San Marino comes to the aid of pensioners. After the tightening of tax laws in Portugal, a former paradise for all those who receive pensions (until 2020 taxation was zero, ed.), a new European country, much closer to Italy, wants to take up the baton.

In detail, the Republic of San Marino which has decided to introduce a preferential tax rate of 6% for ten years for pensioners who take up residence there for the first time. The third smallest state in Europe thus emulates the former Portuguese model, no longer in force today, which aims to attract European pensioners by paying fewer taxes. Here’s how it works.

All citizens of the European Union and Switzerland can apply for residency. Here are the requirements to be met:

have an annual income exceeding 50 thousand euros and a personal wealth of at least 300 thousand euros. At least one third of it must be deposited in a bank of the Republic of San Marino and invested in San Marino government bonds or other financial instruments.

Not only. If the transfer concerns former managers, former executives or high-level officials of large companies or international organisations, the taxation on the pension can drop further, even halving it to 3%.

As Wall Street Italia writes, the confirmation comes from Marco Gatti, Secretary of State for Finance and Budget of the small Republic: “There is no predefined number, but there is certainly also a political will to be attractive for pensioners foreigners, obviously under certain conditions”.

But the best advantages are in Albania and…

As anticipated, with Portugal’s farewell to the preferential tax regime for foreign pensioners from 2024, many have lost the opportunity to pay less taxes. But there are other countries that offer a favorable regime to pensioners.

Malta, for example, has a very advantageous tax system. The “Malta retirement programme” offers a fixed rate of 15% and a minimum of 7,500 euros per year. Citizens of a European country, non-Maltese, without employment and in receipt of pensions exceeding at least 75% of their total taxable income and who buy a house in Malta with a value of no less than 275 thousand euros can benefit from it.

Cyprus also provides a no tax area up to 19,500 euros and exemptions equal to 50% on income from work. Greece, then, provides a single tax rate of 7% for the entire income obtained abroad, for a duration of 15 years. Tunisia provides for foreign pensioners who transfer their residence a tax-free income quota of 80%.

In Romania or Bulgaria the taxation is flat at 10% for those who take up tax residency and also citizenship. Lastly, Slovakia and Albania provide total tax exemption for pensions arriving from abroad.