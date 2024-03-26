loading…

Russian MiG-31 fighter jet maneuvers in the air. Photo/©???????-?????? ?????????? ??

MOSCOW – Russian MiG-31 fighter jets on Tuesday (26/3/2024) chased away two United States (US) B-1 bombers over the Barents Sea, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

As the Russian jets approached, the US bombers adjusted their flight direction, moved away and then turned away from the border, according to a Russian Defense Ministry statement.

“On March 26, the Russian airspace control system detected a group of air targets over the Barents Sea approaching the Russian state border. “To identify air targets and prevent violations of Russia’s state borders, one MiG-31 fighter aircraft from the air defense forces on duty was deployed in the air,” said a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The Russian Ministry of Defense added: “The Russian fighter crew identified the air targets as a pair of US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers.”

“The flights of Russian fighter jets were carried out in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace in neutral waters and in accordance with security measures,” the Russian military said.

The MiG-31 (NATO code: ‘Foxhound’) was a supersonic interceptor fighter aircraft developed by the Soviets to replace the MiG-25 ‘Foxbat’.

The MiG-31 aircraft is one of the fastest fighter jets in the world. The modern version, the MiG-31BM, is capable of a maximum speed of up to 3,000 km/h.

This fighter jet is equipped with a sophisticated Zaslon-AM phased-array radar, which is capable of detecting air targets at a maximum distance of 320 km and tracking 24 air targets at once and attacking 8 of them simultaneously with missiles.

The Russian Ministry of Defense plans for the MiG-31 to remain in service until 2030 or beyond.

In 2020, Russia announced it was extending service life from 2,500 to 3,500 hours on existing aircraft.

(she)