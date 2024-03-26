loading…

Officers are at the scene of a terror attack at a concert venue on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Aleksandr Bortnikov stated that the United States (US), Britain and Ukraine may have been behind last Friday’s terrorist attack at a concert venue on the outskirts of Moscow.

The terror attack claimed the lives of 139 people and left around 200 people injured.

Aleksandr Bortnikov told journalists on Tuesday (26/3/2024) that authorities are currently trying to find out the identities of everyone involved in the attack, both inside and outside Russia.

When asked whether the US, UK and Ukraine might have been behind the terrorist attack, the FSB chief replied, “We think that is the case. Anyway, we are now talking about the information we have. This is general information, but they (investigators) also have real results.”

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the deadly terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall was a clear attempt to intimidate Russia and serve the interests of the Ukrainian government.

More than 130 people were killed at a concert venue northwest of Moscow on Friday evening, when several gunmen started shooting at the crowd and setting fire to the hall.

Speaking with law enforcement and regional officials on Monday evening (25/3/2024), Putin argued that the atrocities fit a pattern of actions carried out by Kiev.

“These atrocities may only be part of a series of efforts carried out by those who have been fighting our country since 2014, using Kiev’s neo-Nazi regime as their arm,” Putin said.

Putin explained, “And the Nazis, as is known, never hesitated to use the dirtiest and most inhumane means to achieve their goals.”

A terrorist group calling itself the Islamic State of Khorasan (ISIS-K) claimed responsibility for the massacre at the concert venue.

(she)