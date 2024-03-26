Ukraine today called Russia’s accusations of kyiv’s alleged involvement in the Islamist attack on a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow last Friday, March 22, a “chronic lie.”

The advisor to the Ukrainian presidency, Mikhailo Podoliak, wrote on the social network “neutral countries on ‘Ukrainian trail’ in Crocus City Hall terrorist attack.”

He stressed that, after the “lie” of the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, who in an “obsessive and compulsive” way tries to create the idea that Ukraine is behind the attack claimed by the Islamic State, now it is the turn of the secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, and the head of the Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexandr Bórtnikov.

The first indicated this Tuesday that, “of course, Ukraine” was behind the attack, while the second asserted that “radical Islamists prepared it”, but that “Western secret services” and the intelligence services of Ukraine had a “direct relationship” with the massacre that has left at least 139 dead.

Already last night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described Putin as a “sick and cynical beast”, after he accused Ukraine hours before of being in some way behind the attack, as were its Western allies, especially the US.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

Learn more: Putin suggests that Ukraine is behind the attack in Moscow

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions