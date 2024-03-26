loading…

ISIS fighters fire weapons in Aleppo, Syria. Photo/AP

MOSCOW – In their efforts to dispel suspicions about Ukraine by blaming the Islamic State group (ISIS) for the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall, the United States (US) political strategists who created this tactic actually backed themselves into a corner.

This was revealed by the spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) Maria Zakharova when commenting on the terror attack in Moscow.

“Just as the US intervention in Afghanistan in the 1980s paved the way for the rise of al-Qaeda, the 2003 US invasion and de facto occupation of Iraq resulted in the formation of ISIS,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, reported by Sputnik.

This assessment was also conveyed by Hasan Abdullah, a political scientist at the Global Security & Strategy Institute and an expert on Islamic militancy.

Abdullah noted U.S. actions in Afghanistan during the Soviet military intervention resulted in “a conducive environment created for the emergence of many groups” that would later “operate in neighboring countries as well.”

“You can also talk about al-Qaeda. Al-Qaeda is one of the groups that emerged from there. “So, you could say that the environment created ultimately paved the way for al-Qaeda as well,” he explained.

The United States’ efforts to wage a proxy war against the Soviet Union in Afghanistan resulted in the emergence of “a new generation of Mujahideen with a Jihadi mindset that still haunts world peace,” according to Syed Fakhar Kacahel, a Peshawar-based senior journalist who specializes in covering politics and militancy in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“Central Asian militant groups such as the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) and the Uzbek Islamic Movement (IMU) were formed based on inspiration from the Afghan Jihad,” said Kakahel.

“That’s when Arab fighters entered the region, among them Saudi Sheikh Osama Bin Laden, the founder of al-Qaeda. “The same Al-Qaeda that responded to the United States with the 9/11 terror attacks that killed hundreds of innocent Americans,” said Kakahel.