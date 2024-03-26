loading…

Russia has been called on to sentence to death suspected terrorists who massacred 137 people in a mass shooting and arson at a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Members of the Russian Parliament called for lifting the moratorium on the death penalty and reintroducing it against suspected terrorists involved in attacks on the outskirts of Moscow.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin was not involved in any discussions regarding the call.

At least 137 people were killed in a mass shooting and arson at the Crocus City Hall concert hall, a suburb of Moscow, on Friday night last week. The attack also left more than 180 people injured.

The suspects’ atrocities have reignited debate among members of Parliament about reintroducing the death penalty, which has been banned in Russia since 1996.

“We are not taking part in this discussion,” said Peskov in response to questions from the TASS news agency, which was reported on Tuesday (26/3/2024).

Supporters of the move, including Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) leader Leonid Slutsky, argued that an exception to the moratorium should be made for the four gunmen who carried out the attack on Friday.

The head of the United Russia faction in the State Duma (Parliament), Vladimir Vasiliev, also stated after the tragedy that the idea of ​​reintroducing the death penalty for acts of terrorism would be worked on in depth and professionalism. “Decisions will be taken that will meet the mood and expectations of our society, he said.

Although Russia’s criminal code technically has provisions for imposing the death penalty, courts are de facto prohibited from imposing such sentences.

As the chairman of the Federal Council’s Committee on Constitutional Legislation, Andrey Klishas, ​​explained, reintroducing the death penalty is legally impossible because no chamber of the Russian Parliament can address the decision of the Russian Constitutional Court on the issue of the death penalty.