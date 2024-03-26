Rome, March 26, 2024 – The Museum of Light, a 1,000 m2 exhibition space in the heart of Rome where light installations combine with scientific and artistic inventions, is launching a campaign dedicated to the capital called “Coming to the Light Side”.

The initiative aims to use local community collaboration to counteract the displays of resentment, intolerance and hatred that blight the walls and streets of Rome (as, unfortunately, many other cities around the world): creatively they will be transformed into positive messages of respect, hope and inclusion.

How does the campaign work? Switch to the light side! The Museum of Light has created a special web page dedicated to all those who, irritated by the persistence and spread of negative messages, want to actively contribute to their fight and to making public spaces livable.

Citizens can take photographs of offensive, vulgar or threatening messages and upload them to an online page: museum operators will evaluate the messages and, if they deem intervention necessary, will activate teams of artists and volunteers to go to the site. Here, words will be corrected using adhesive letters that glow in the dark to change their meaning for the better.

These stickers will never be applied to historical or artistic heritage, although they are indeed easy to remove and harmless: however, it is hoped that they will not be removed until the wall has been cleaned.

“In an era of hate speech, our campaign aims to raise awareness and engage the community in action, both symbolic and concrete, which – through creativity – will not be limited to eradicating expressions of contempt, discrimination and violence, but will also manage to turn them into messages empathy, understanding and love for people and the urban environment. Switch to the light side! Therefore, this is an invitation to become the initiators of this transformation, and we are convinced that the city of Rome, with a strong sense of belonging to its community, is the ideal place to highlight such a project,” states Egle Videikaitė, Director of the Museum of Light.

Take part in the promotion and follow its results: https://latoluminoso.it/

Authors of shots worthy of intervention and publication will receive a surprise email.

