Rome, March 26, 2024 – During an argument that arose for trivial reasons in the first reception center in Via di Villa Troili in the Aurelia district, a 23-year-old resident of Mali, who was also a guest of the establishment, was hit by an iron pipe. This happened last night. The man, a 26-year-old Egyptian, was arrested and the victim, taken to Aurelia Hospital, was admitted with a cautious prognosis with injuries to various parts of the body and a fracture of his left arm. While awaiting surgery, his life is not in danger.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

