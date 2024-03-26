Athens – Two magnificent medals once again shine on Sofia Refaeli’s neck. Azzurra, already qualified for the next Olympic Games in Paris, continues its climb to the World Cup podium.

The star of the Italian rhythmic gymnastics team won two silver medals at the last stage of the world competition in Athens. The hoop and ball were the key to personal success.

But Italy celebrated the magnificent Blue Butterflies, who again reached the podium four times in Athens. In the overall competition they won a bronze medal, and in the exercise with five hoops they won a magnificent gold. Two silvers followed, one mixed with ribbons and balls. Italians Alessia Maurelli, Martina Centofanti, Agnese Duranti, Daniela Mogurean and Laura Paris were very pleased.

History of the race – federginnastica.it

The reigning world vice-champion opened the final program – live on La7 – in a hoop – to the tune of “Rescue” by Lauren Daigle – immediately winning the first silver medal of the day with 33,850 points, ahead of Poland’s Liliana Lewinska (33,700). Gold goes to Bulgarian Elvira Krasnobaeva with 34,300 points. The Agent of the Golden Flame of the State Police, in the final eight at the ball – accompanied by the voice of Maria Mazzotta in “Bella ci dormi” – won second silver with 32,850 points, just one tenth behind Israeli Daniela Munits (32,950). In this specialty, bronze went to Bulgarian Eva Brezalieva (32.150).

Positive result for Italy at the World Championships in Athens. The Italians return home with 5 medals – 1 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze – and with plenty of room for improvement ahead of the European Championships in Budapest (22-26 May). #RoadtoMilano has officially begun, under this hashtag we wanted to group all the stages of the World Cup – Sofia (April 14), Baku (April 21) and Tashkent (April 28) – which will be broadcast live on La7 to get to Milan. The Milan final is scheduled for June 21-23.

Photo by Simone Ferraro – FGI