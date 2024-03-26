Real estate market: Italians don’t buy houses to live in, but to earn money

The Research Office of the Tecnocasa Group analyzed the sales carried out by the agencies present on the national territory. In 2023, 19.5% of purchases were made for investments, this is the highest percentage recorded in recent years. 2023 therefore highlights a segment of residential investment in excellent health, also supported by high inflation rates which have pushed many savers to move their savings to the real estate market.

Between 2012 and 2022 the percentages of purchases for investment remained within a range of between 16% and 18% of the total sales, but in 2023 for the first time they went above 19%, demonstrating how active investors are in this phase. The minimum levels were reached in 2014-2015 and 2020-2021, in the latter case following the arrival of the pandemic.

Taking only the large Italian cities into consideration, the average share of investment purchases is higher than the national average and stands at 28.6%. Also in this case there is an increase compared to 2022 when it stopped at 24.9%.

Among the large Italian cities, Verona has the highest percentage of investment purchases in 2023, reaching 43.1% of the total sales. Following are Naples (41.2%), Palermo (35.3%) and Milan (35%). In Bari, investment purchases make up 32.7% of transactions.

From 23% down Florence, Turin, Rome, Genoa and Bologna. In 2022, Naples was at the top of the ranking but with a lower percentage than that of 2023. In general, all the large Italian cities show increasing or stable investment percentages compared to 2022.

In Italy the most active age group on the investment market is between 45 and 54 years and makes up 29.5% of the total, followed by the 35-44 year group (22.7%) and 55-64 years ( 21.6%). Very similar percentages were also recorded in 2022.

Even in 2023, the most sold type for investment remains the two-room apartment with 34.8% of the choices, followed by the three-room apartment which reaches 27.7%. Similar percentages were also recorded in previous years. Independent and semi-independent solutions, after the increase in sales in 2021, return to 2020 levels at 13.2%.

Those who buy for investment are mainly couples and families who make up 69.4% of the total buyers, while 28.8% of investors are single. In recent years, there has been a progressive increase in the percentage of purchases by single investors, which went from 25.8% in 2019 to 30.6% in 2023.

The majority of investment purchases are made in cash (88.1%), while only 11.9% of investors resort to bank credit, a percentage which has further decreased compared to previous years, when it never fell below 14%. %. In the last year, therefore, there has been a further decrease in the percentage of purchases with a mortgage; in fact, the progressive increase in interest rates pushes investors to buy without the help of credit institutions.