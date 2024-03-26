loading…

The United States did not defend Israel by abstaining from voting on the Gaza ceasefire resolution at the UN Security Council. Photo/REUTERS

NEW YORK – The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution on Monday (25/3/2024) demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

This came after the United States (US) abstained from voting on the resolution, which sparked disputes with its allies; Israel.

Washington’s move is rare, because so far they have defended Israel by using their veto power.

The 14 remaining UNSC members voted for the resolution, proposed by the body’s 10 elected members, which also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. There was applause in the council chamber after the vote.

“This resolution must be implemented. “Failure cannot be forgiven,” wrote UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on social media, as quoted by Reuters, Tuesday (26/3/2024).

Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu said America’s failure to veto the resolution was a “clear retreat” from its previous position and would harm Israel’s war effort and efforts to free more than 130 hostages still being held by Hamas.

“Our vote does not, and I repeat that it does not represent a change in our policy,” White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

“Nothing has changed regarding our policy. Nothing,” he said again.

After the UN vote, Netanyahu canceled a high-level delegation’s visit to Washington that was scheduled to discuss plans for an Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where some 1.5 million Palestinians have sought refuge.