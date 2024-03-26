The markets shine with AI but Nvidia comes in eighth place

The short week on the markets opens with a slightly negative close for Wall Street after recording the best weekly gain of the year. Some more aggressive tones coming from the Fed have in fact driven Treasury yields higher, penalizing the stock market.

Atlanta Fed President Bostic said that if the economy remains consistent with forecasts, the Fed could pursue a patient stance on interest rates, forecasting only a 25 basis point cut through 2024. That forecast Bostic is therefore more cautious about the three 25 basis point rate cuts expected by the FOMC instead, placing it among the four members of the dot plot that expect year-end rates above 5%.

Furthermore, Fed Governor Cook announced that the return to price stability will require a cautious long-term approach to easing monetary policy and that cutting interest rates too quickly could instead fuel inflation. These are the comments that have generated volatility in a market that has so far run non-stop, never recording a correction of less than 2% since the beginning of the year, but at the same time they do not currently seem capable of reversing the trend.

Negative corporate news also impacted the broader market. Take-Two Interactive Software lost more than 6% after rumors of possible delays in the production of Grand Theft Auto VI, with the risk that the video game will not even be released in 2025. Furthermore, United Airlines Holdings left the market more than 3% % after news that the Federal Aviation Administration is reviewing temporary sanctions that could limit the company’s addition of new routes following a series of safety incidents.

Finally, Intel was one of the worst performing stocks on the Dow Jones today, following reports that China is imposing limits and blocks on the use of some US-made chips and servers in government computers. These new guidelines affect chips made by Intel and Advanced Micro Devices, as well as Microsoft’s Windows operating systems, the Financial Times reported.

Meanwhile, Boeing, which is already second to last in the ranking of returns since the beginning of the year among the S&P 500 stocks, surpassed only by Tesla, recorded an increase of 1.4% thanks to the news of the imminent change at the top of the company. David Calhoun, currently CEO of Boeing, will step down at the end of this year. Calhoun took on the role in 2020, at a difficult time for the company, which was trying to recover from two deadly crashes involving its MAX planes. During Calhoun’s tenure, Boeing has faced a series of challenges, from the global pandemic to the mid-flight panel failure on one of its Max 9 planes in late January. Before him, Boeing had seen three CEO changes in the previous five years. The hope for the company is to see a change of direction that will distance it from inferior performance compared to its competitor Airbus. Airbus itself has overtaken Boeing in terms of market capitalization since March, highlighting the urgent need for Boeing to strengthen its position and regain investor confidence. Boeing is trying to limit the reputational damage suffered due to the accumulation of safety problems. However, with confidence in the company waning, Boeing is likely to face further turbulence before the situation stabilizes.

The financial landscape of the last 12 months has seen many Wall Street companies shine, not limited to the technology sector driven by artificial intelligence, although the latter is dominant. Among US companies trading near all-time highs and with a market capitalization of at least $5 billion, Nvidia (+255%) does not occupy the top spot in the list of largest increases, surprisingly only placing eighth. In pole position we instead find companies such as Super Micro Computer (+841%), which rides the artificial intelligence trend, followed by the biotech Viking Therapeutics (+682%), emerging in the pharmaceutical sector for weight loss and in third place MicroStrategy (+623%), which takes advantage of the rise in Bitcoin.

However, there are other companies that have shined in unexpected ways. One of these surprises is Vertiv Holding (+527%), specialized in technologies and services for critical digital infrastructures for data centers and communications networks. Its data center management technology has shown significant growth potential, especially given the momentum of the AI ​​semiconductor market. Abercrombie (392%), thanks to improving profitability and growing demand for its brand among teens and young millennials, has stood out as another company to watch. In the automotive sector, Modine Manufacturing (+346%) benefited from exceptional financial results, strategic expansion and focus on high-value applications.

However, over the past 12 months, two companies have attracted particular attention for their historically low NTM P/E valuations (below 25th percentile) and historically high gross margins and net earnings (above 75th percentile) relative to their performance of the last 10 years. These are Celsius Holdings (+204%), specializing in energy drinks, and Netflix (91%), which seems to have found new vitality with the change in account management, despite increased competition in the streaming sector.

Finally, cocoa futures recently hit a new record high of $9,649 a ton, extending March’s gains to around 45%. This increase was caused by poor harvests in the main producing countries, Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana, which caused supply shortages on the market. The El Niño climate phenomenon brought heavy rains in December, causing damage to crops and the spread of the black pod disease. Additionally, subsequent extreme heat, aging cocoa plants, and illegal extraction further reduced production. Ghana has revised its cocoa production forecast downwards to 650,000 tonnes from the 850,000 tonnes previously forecast for the current year. Recently, there have also been reports where some cocoa processing factories in Ivory Coast and Ghana have stopped or reduced their operations due to an inability to purchase cocoa beans. Meanwhile, Ivory Coast’s cocoa regulator said it expects a 33% reduction in the country’s intermediate harvest, which officially begins in April and represents the smaller of two annual harvests, with an estimated 400,000 tonnes compared to 600,000 tonnes the previous year.

* Italian market analyst at eToro.