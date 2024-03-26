loading…

Palestinians prepare food during the holy month of Ramadan in Rafah on March 13, 2024. Photo/REUTERS

JALUR GAZA – For the 2.2 million Muslims in Gaza, Ramadan has historically been a time of joyful social gatherings, spiritual reflection, renewal of faith and reunion of cherished families.

However, over the past decade, Israel’s repeated wars in the Gaza Strip have cast a shadow over this once vibrant tradition.

Israel’s ongoing genocidal offensive, which has claimed more than 32,000 Palestinian lives and devastated Gaza, makes this month the most devastating yet.

Even when meeting passers-by on the street, one cannot politely wish them “Ramadan Kareem”.

Such congratulations feel inappropriate and almost embarrassing, as all the joyous celebrations of Ramadan have been replaced by quiet mourning, punctuated only by echoes of war, sorrow and hardship.

“Last year, I was very happy to be able to get a decent paying job for the first time in my career. “Filled with feelings of abundance, I surprised my 22 nieces and nephews with colorful lanterns, or ‘fanoos,’ to welcome this holy month,” said Ghada Alhaddad, a journalist living in Gaza.

He explained, “Their happiness is contagious, and I vow to make this gift an annual ritual. Little did I know that circumstances beyond my control would brutally destroy this promise of happiness.”

Currently, the reality of life in Gaza has changed drastically. “Many of my nieces and nephews live in tents, facing starvation and forced to flee due to the ravages of war. Others have left Gaza completely, seeking refuge elsewhere,” he said.

Everything Becomes Rubble

Under “normal” or as normal conditions as possible during the blockade, the weeks leading up to Ramadan are usually filled with preparations.

Gaza’s streets will come alive as households and businesses decorate their balconies and shopfronts with lanterns to welcome the holy month.