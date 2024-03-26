RaiWay, revenue growing by 10.8%. We are betting on the merger with EiTowers

Rai Way concludes 2023 with revenues of 271.9 million euros, recording an increase of 10.8% compared to the previous year, of which 230.2 million can be directly attributed to Rai. Over the course of the year, the tower group also improved its margins, with adjusted EBITDA rising to 180.3 million euros, showing an increase of 19.4%, thus bringing revenue margins to 66%. % (compared to the previous 61.5%), while EBITDA was 174.9 million euros (+15.8%), contributing to an increase in profit of 17.7% to 86.7 million euros compared to the previous 73.7 million. These data are reported by Mf.

The company, led by President Giuseppe Pasciucco and CEO Roberto Cecatto, also provided a preliminary overview of its industrial plan until 2027, which will be presented to the press today in Rome. The main objective is to consolidate the group’s industrial position as a provider of media distribution services and integrated digital infrastructures. The company plans overall investments in organic development of approximately 240 million euros, of which approximately 100 million will be allocated to growth opportunities in the traditional business and approximately 140 million to the roll-out of diversification initiatives. Revenue is expected to reach €316 million, while adjusted EBITDA will hit €207 million.

While waiting for further details, Equita Sim experts are interested in better understanding investments in edge and hyperscale data centers. The timing for the possible placement of 15% by the shareholder Rai and the merger, or otherwise, with Ei Towers, despite the sale of the share, remains uncertain. Analysts believe that the merger between Rai Way and Ei Towers continues to be a catalyst for the stock.