Russian President Vladimir Putin named a radical Islamic group as the perpetrator of the terror attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall, a suburb of Moscow, which killed 137 people. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin said the terror attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall, a suburb of Moscow, was caused by a radical Islamic group. However, they are investigating who gave the order for the attack.

A total of 137 people were massacred in mass shootings and the burning of a concert hall last Friday night. Russia’s president previously condemned it as a barbaric attack.

According to Russia’s number one person, Ukraine is likely to have given the orders to the terrorists.

“This attack was carried out by radical Islamic groups,” Putin said in his opening speech on a video call with law enforcement officials on Monday.

Putin said the United States (US) and its allies were now trying to cover up their proxies in Kyiv, insisting that Ukraine had nothing to do with the terrorist attack and that the Islamic State group, formerly known as ISIS, was responsible.

“But we know who carried out the attack. “We want to know who ordered it,” said Putin, as quoted from Russia Today, Tuesday (26/3/2024).

Russian law enforcement authorities are currently investigating the perpetrators, who have been arrested and brought before a court judge.

“The investigation must be carried out professionally, without any political bias,” Putin said.

A terrorist group calling itself Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) has claimed responsibility for the horrific attack.