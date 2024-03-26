loading…

President Vladimir Putin asked who benefited from the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall, a suburb of Moscow, Russia. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin said the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow was clearly carried out by radical Islamic groups. However, he asked a critical question: who benefits?

“We know that these crimes were committed by radical Islamist groups, Putin said on Monday.

Although Russia knows who carried out the terrorist attack on the concert hall, the mastermind behind the attack is still in question. “We need to find out whether radical Islamic groups really decided to attack this country,” Putin said.

“In the cooperation of our special services and law enforcement agencies, it is necessary to obtain answers to a number of questions, for example whether radical Islamic organizations, even terrorist-minded ones, are really interested in attacking Russia, which today is a just solution to the escalating Eastern conflict Center,” said Putin while consulting with Russian authorities regarding the steps taken after the terrorist attack, as reported by Sputnik, Tuesday (26/3/2024).

“The horrific crime committed on March 22 in the Russian capital was an act of intimidation…and the question immediately arises: who benefited?” added Putin.

“This atrocity can only be one element of a series of efforts carried out by those who have been fighting our country since 2014 through the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv.”

Those who attacked the Crocus City Hall concert venue had tried to flee to Ukraine, where, according to preliminary data, a “window” was being prepared for them to cross the border, Putin said earlier.

In the latest developments, it is known that five people were directly involved in the mass shooting, and all of them have been arrested.

“Of course, we also need to answer the question of why the terrorists tried to go to Ukraine after committing crimes and who was waiting for them there,” Putin said.