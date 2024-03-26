loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo/RT

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the deadly terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall was clearly an attempt to intimidate Russia and serve the interests of the Ukrainian government.

More than 130 people were killed at a concert venue northwest of Moscow on Friday evening, when several gunmen started shooting at the crowd and setting fire to the hall.

Speaking with law enforcement and regional officials on Monday evening (25/3/2024), Putin argued that the atrocities fit a pattern of actions carried out by Kiev.

“These atrocities may only be part of a series of efforts carried out by those who have been fighting our country since 2014, using Kiev’s neo-Nazi regime as their arm,” Putin said.

Putin explained, “And the Nazis, as is known, never hesitated to use the dirtiest and most inhumane means to achieve their goals.”

A terrorist group calling itself the Islamic State of Khorasan (ISIS-K) claimed responsibility for the massacre at the concert venue.

The United States (US) and the European Union (EU) quickly insisted that Ukraine had nothing to do with the attack and that ISIS-K, a shadowy group allegedly operating in Afghanistan and Central Asia, was the sole perpetrator.

Russian security services have arrested a dozen suspects, including seven alleged perpetrators, who were intercepted as they drove towards the border with Ukraine.

They were identified as citizens of Tajikistan. Speaking on Monday evening, Putin described them as “radical Islamists.”