Through the weekly report of “Who’s who in fuel prices”, David Aguilar, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) highlighted that in the period from March 11 to 17, notable differences were observed in prices. of gasoline and diesel.

Likewise, he noted that as of March 21, the average price per liter of regular gasoline was 23.08 pesos, premium 24.83 pesos and diesel 24.92 pesos.

What are the most expensive gas station brands and which are the cheapest?

Expensive brands

According to the Profeco Chevron report, Arco and OxxoGas maintained higher fuel prices, reflecting high profit indicators.

The highest price of regular gasoline was found in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, in a Pemex franchise.

OxxoGas in Apodaca, Nuevo León, recorded a profit of 5.41 pesos per liter.

Cheap brands

Gulf, Total and G500 were praised as “consumer allies” for offering lower fuel prices nationwide. They also noted that the Mobil franchise in the capital of Puebla offered the lowest prices on regular gasoline and diesel, with profit margins of 43 cents per liter and 95 cents per liter, respectively.

Regarding liquefied petroleum gas (LP), the average price in a stationary tank was 10.32 pesos per liter and 19.13 pesos per kilo in a cylinder.

Given these results, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office urges Mexicans to be attentive to price fluctuations and to report any irregularities.

In addition, they remind them that it is important to make informed decisions when filling a vehicle’s tank and choosing a service station so that they can save on fuel costs.

