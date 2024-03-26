A touching promise to his in-laws, after the discovery of his wife Kate Middleton’s illness

The royal family is facing a delicate moment, Princess Kate Middleton has received a heartbreaking diagnosis. After too many rumors emerged about her health conditions and hospitalization, it was Prince William’s wife herself who broke the news through a video message.

Kate Middleton has announced that she has cancer, she has not revealed precise details on the nature of the disease or which part of her body it has affected, but she has made it known that she is undergoing preventive chemotherapy, as recommended by her doctors. This is a treatment that consists of taking drugs that eliminate and slow down cancer cells that have escaped surgery.

The future Queen wanted to reassure her subjects and asked them to respect the family’s privacy in this delicate moment, especially for the sake of her children. It took her time to figure out how to tell them what was happening to her and to convince them that she will be okay. William has also always remained at her side and the latest news from the royal palace concerns Queen Elizabeth’s firstborn.

Prince William will do anything to protect Kate Middleton

This is a revelation coming from royal correspondent Rebecca English of the Daily Mail. The whole world knows how difficult Prince William’s childhood was after the loss of his mother, Lady Diana. He was only 15 years old and to demonstrate his love for his wife, the mother of his children, he made a promise to Kate Middleton’s parents.

Prince William, more than anyone, knows the sacrifices she is making to be with him. That’s why I know that she will go beyond heaven and earth to stand by her side. I’m sure she will do her best to keep the family strong. It doesn’t matter how long it takes.

William would therefore have promised his in-laws that he will do everything to protect Kate and help her overcome this difficult moment and take care of George, Charlotte and Luis. The princess revealed that she underwent abdominal surgery in January and it was during some post-operative tests that doctors told her the unpleasant diagnosis.