Prima Assicurazioni, stop (for now) to the capital increase and new shareholders

The capital increase and the entry of a new partner in Prima Assicurazioni, a company specialized in the online sale of insurance policies, are temporarily suspended. According to unofficial sources, the board of directors has decided to postpone the introduction of a new minority shareholder and the injection of new financial resources to the next few months. This decision aims to make the most of the surprising growth that Prima Assicurazioni recorded in 2023 and expects to continue in 2024, beyond forecasts. As reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, the company exceeded expectations in 2023, with gross premium income of over 880 million euros (+30% compared to the previous year). For 2024, double-digit growth is still expected, with the aim of reaching one billion euros by the end of the year. In 2023, Prima also reported double-digit profitability and ended the year with a portfolio of more than 3 million active customers.

Faced with these improved results, Prima’s board of directors and shareholders have decided to temporarily suspend the process of selling a minority stake in the company, although it seems that this move is only a postponement and will lead to a higher valuation high for society. For several months, JP Morgan has been managing a competitive process on behalf of shareholders, in order to identify a new partner with a significant minority stake (between 30% and 40%), which will be obtained in part through a capital increase and partly through the sale of shares. The process had reached its final stages, and American private equity firm Warburg Pincus appeared to be ahead of London-based investor Apis Partners after a selection of potential investors.

The new shareholder was also expected to provide funds to support the group’s international expansion. Currently, the main shareholder of Prima Assicurazioni is the entrepreneur Teodoro D’Ambrosio, who owns 48%. The American fund Blackstone holds 27%, while the American investment bank Goldman Sachs owns 15%. Another 8% is in the hands of top management, with CEO George Ottathycal owning a significant portion. Other shareholders include the American group Carlyle Credit, which holds approximately 2% of the shares.