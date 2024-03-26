loading…

Thai model, Pim Apatsara, faces five years in prison for posing sexily in front of a statue of King Rama I. Photo/Viral Press via news.com.au

BANGKOK – A female model in Thailand faces five years in prison for posing with her “underskirt” in front of a statue of King Rama I.

Pim Apatsara (22) sparked the anger of the Thai Kingdom and loyalists when he posed in revealing clothes in front of the statue of King Rama I in Buriram Province on March 24, 2024.

In the photo, she is wearing a short brown skirt with striped panties and a red top.

A statue of the revered King Rama I is in the background of the photo, with the model captioning the photo she posted on social media: “Please visit my city”.

After posting the photos, angry local residents—who are fiercely protective of Thailand’s royal history—called the police.

Pim later posted a photo of himself paying tribute to the statue to apologize, and said he wanted people to visit the city with photos featuring the landmark, unaware of local people’s beliefs.

Police Major General Rutthaphol Naowarat, commander of the Buriram Provincial Police, ordered a search for Pim and summoned him to the main police station in the region on Monday (25/3/2024).

Pim admitted that he took the photo and shared it himself, not intentionally tarnishing the province’s image.

“Shortly after posting the photos on my social media accounts, I received harsh criticism from people. Some of them targeted my parents, and this is unacceptable, because I did not know that what I was doing is not a crime,” he said, as quoted by news.com.au, Tuesday (26/3/2024).