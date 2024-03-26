Contact Marc Marquez-Pecco Bagnaia: Pol Espargarò’s opinion

During a speech to the microphones of “DAZN Spagna”, the former Honda centaur and current KTM test rider Pol Espargarò, among the various topics covered, focused on the contact between Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia in the final stages of the GP of Portimao, which compromised the race of both drivers.

“I honestly think that Marc was in front at that moment, because he had just overtaken. Therefore the one who was returning the overtaking was Bagnaia and he should have been the one to predict where Marquez was, as the latter could neither see nor predict Pecco’s maneuver” began the former Honda centaur.

“Marc was completely bent over and Pecco came from behind and had to predict Marquez’s moves and therefore should have left him some space. It must be said that that curve has a particular slope that did not allow it to leave so much space and it is this aspect that caused the contact between the two. Ultimately, I believe that Marc could have done little in that situation, while Pecco could have avoided the accident” added Pol Espargarò.