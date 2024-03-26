Beatrice Luzzi’s reaction to Perla Vatiero’s victory leaves everyone speechless. Here’s what happened!

Last night a circle was finally closed as after several months of reality TV the winner of Big Brother was elected. We are talking about the very young Neapolitan Perla Vatiero, who inexorably beat Beatrice Luzzi.

Here’s how the second place reacted to the first place’s victory.

Big Brother: Beatrice Luzzi wins the silver medal

Since her entry into the Big Brother house, Beatrice Luzzi has been one of the undisputed protagonists of this edition. Firm of her, with a determined character and a great desire to defeat all the competitors who would have taken part in this adventure with her.

The woman then followed a trajectory of her own, giving rise to several scandals but obtaining great consensus. Beatrice has always appeared very firm in her beliefs and it is precisely for these reasons that she has often taken sides against everyone else’s opinion.

After successfully overcoming dozens and dozens of nominations, the woman was elected as the first finalist. Many were more than convinced of her victory, but to everyone’s great surprise it was Perla who triumphed. The reason for this young girl’s victory is perhaps linked to the fact that Perla has formed a strong bond with very strong competitors.

When these were eliminated, the home public decided to vote for her, also defeating all those who supported Beatrice from the first minute. How did Beatrice react after achieving second position?

Beatrice’s reaction to Perla Vatiero’s victory

As often happens, Beatrice and Perla found out the outcome of the televoting by going to the Big Brother studio in front of Alfonso Signorini. After minutes of interminable tension, the host then started the light show which then ended with the giant image of the winner.

After the verdict was announced, many noticed Luzzi’s reaction. She turned towards Pearl and gave her a big smile, almost as if she wanted to express a great feeling of joy following her victory.

Most likely the woman was happy for this young girl’s victory, but she also had a bitter surprise as she ranked second after having always had the victory in her pocket.

When Perla won, some former contestants immediately went to Beatrice. She was very nice, she took photos with everyone while many shouted at her that she should have won. Beatrice thanked everyone for the support and said she was fine with it. We made her understand that she is highly respected outside and that people understood her.

These were the words that a fan uttered as she was able to observe the scene in real time a few meters away from her. Once again, therefore, Beatrice was able to take the blow, proving herself to be a true lady even in the face of defeat.